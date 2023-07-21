Rajasthan govt sacks MoS Rajendra Gudha; BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of being addicted to “use and throw”

After the Rajasthan government sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot government for its decision accusing it of being "addicted to use and throw". BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani, while speaking to ANI said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is addicted to "use and throw".

"CM Ashok Gehlot is addicted to use and throw. Whenever he needs political benefits, he gets people together...He did that to avoid risk. If he wanted to act on Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha's statement, he could have acted 3 months back...He talks about Manipur...He needs to first look at his own state," said Devnani. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state.

"Rajasthan governor has accepted with immediate effect the recommendation of CM Ashok Gehlot to sack state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha," Raj Bhawan said. Earlier today, Rajendra Gudha questioned his own government's performance in checking crimes against women.

Earlier today, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government "failed" in women's safety.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said. The Governor accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

"Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the Minister of State Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the Council of Ministers, in the evening of July 21. The Governor has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect," stated the Governor's House. In the official statement, no reason for Gudha's termination was mentioned in the order.

Slamming the Congress government, BJP State Incharge Rajasthan, Arun Singh said that the move by Ashok Gehlot government clearly shows that the CM knows that his government will not "last long". "It clearly shows that Gehlot Ji knows that his government will not last long," Singh told ANI.

However, coming down heavily on the Rajasthan government, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The kind of situation that is prevailing in Rajasthan currently...In Chief Minister's home town, a minor girl is gang raped in the University." BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the state government sacked Gudha "at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra".

"Some time ago, I shared a video about how Rajender Gudha, a minister in Ashok Gehlot's government, standing in Rajasthan assembly exposing his own government and said that the condition of women in Rajasthan is pathetic and the law and order situation in Rajasthan has collapsed & we should not talk about Manipur. Rajasthan should take care of its own affairs...it is confirmed that he has been removed...means the person who speaks the truth will get punished...This has been done at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra..." Poonawala said. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi that Gehlot removed Gudha from his council of ministers for telling "the truth"."This shows how serious Congress is about harassment of women," the BJP leader charged.

The recent incident, in which the body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a well in which she was allegedly dumped after being allegedly raped and murdered had created a furore in the State Assembly. Jodhpur Police, however, recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur on July 19. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies were set on fire.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident. Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the recovery of the charred bodies, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Gehlot.

"This is a shameful incident. The chief minister should step down owning moral responsibility for the incident, which took place in his home district. Crimes across Rajasthan have been on the rise in the recent past," BJP leader CP Joshi said. Earlier on Sunday, in another incident, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by three college students while her boyfriend was thrashed in Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

However, the police later informed that they have arrested the accused hours after the incident.The three accused have been identified as Samandar Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh and Bhattam Singh (aged 20-22). As per the police, the three accused had first attacked the boy and then took turns raping the minor girl. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)