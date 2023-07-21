Civil society orgs stages protest in Odisha against Manipur shocker

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:26 IST
Writers, filmmakers, journalists, activists and politicians joined hands in staging a protest in the Odisha capital on Friday against the naked parading of two women in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

Narendra Mohanty, convenor of the rally, said that even passersby joined their agitation.

The protestors staged a sit-in demonstration at Master Canteen Square and conducted a candle light vigil as a mark of solidarity with the survivors.

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side.

The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

Subhashree Subhasmita Mishra, a mother of two children, said, ''Even elderly women or little girls are not safe in our country.'' Noting that she has made four movies on Manipur, filmmaker Biyut Pragyan Tripathi said, ''I have seen that people of Manipur have the highest regard for women. I am surprised how such an incident happened in a state where women command respect.'' She urged all to rise above politics and ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

''Justice should not be delayed,'' she said.

Vijay, an activist for the rights of persons with disabilities (PWD), said, ''India cannot tolerate such a barbaric act.'' Holdings placards and candles, representatives of organisations such as Akila Bharat Jan Manch, Mithya Makadama Birodhi Abhijan, National Alliance of Women Oraganisation, All India Democratic Organisation, Lok Shakti Abhijan, Akil Bharatiya Chhatra Sangha and Bustee Surakshya Manh joined the protest.

