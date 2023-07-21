Chhattisgarh Assembly: Debate underway on no-trust motion moved by BJP against Baghel govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party moved a no-confidence motion against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh on the last day of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on Friday.

The debate, which began shortly after noon, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point ''chargsheet'' against the Bhupesh Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

The ruling party, however, rejected the charges and said the BJP had failed to come up with concrete issues during the session, which will be the last before year-end Assembly polls in the state.

The BJP had moved the no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday and discussion on it was fixed for Friday.

The debate on the no confidence motion is underway in the House and is likely to continue till late night.

Initiating the debate, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hit out at the Congress and said the no-trust motion has been brought as this government had turned ''deaf and dumb'' and become a ''murderer of democracy''.

The atrocities of the Baghel government on youths was greater than those committed by the British, he claimed.

Referring to the 'nude' protest staged earlier this week by men from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities seeking action against those who got government jobs using fake caste certificates, Agrawal said youths were forced to strip to get justice.

The Congress was indulging in ''self-welfare'' rather than development of the state, Agrawal alleged.

Taking a jibe at recent changes in the ruling Congress organisation and the cabinet, Agrawal said, ''The CM has no faith in his cabinet colleagues nor in his party chief while ministers have no faith in the CM.'' He was referring to the induction of Mohan Markam into the Baghel-led cabinet after replacing him as Congress' Chhattisgarh unit chief and removal of minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the cabinet.

Agrawal also targeted the Congress government on the alleged liquor scam.

Countering the opposition's charges, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Ravindra Choubey said he had been a MLA for 35 years but had never seen such a hollow no-trust motion.

''The chargesheet is nothing but a bunch of lies. Have they dared to talk about welfare of people of Chhattsigarh with Delhi (referring to the BJP government at the Centre)?'' Choubey asked.

He said GST compensation, coal royalty and mining cess of Chhattsigarh were pending with Centre, adding that ''Bhupesh hai to bharosa hai, BJP hai to dhokha hai''.

The Congress government has not only worked in the interest of every section of society but also ensured prestige in Chhattisgarh's culture, he added.

Interrupting him, Brijmohan Agrawal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 1,05,000 crore to Chhattisgarh, which was countered by Choubey.

Further slamming the BJP, the minister said BJP MLA Agrawal was referring to the nude protest but amendment bills related to reservations for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class that were passed in the special session of the Assembly had not got the governor's assent as yet.

Raj Bhavan has been made a den of politics, Choubey alleged.

When BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar was speaking in favour of the motion, heated arguments broke out between the BJP and Congress legislators, leading to Deputy Speaker Santram Netam adjourning the proceedings for five minutes.

After proceedings resumed, the debate on the motion continued.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was present in the Assembly, is likely to reply to the debate at the end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)