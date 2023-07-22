Guatemala's Arevalo slams 'corrupt' raid on his party's offices

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo called a Friday morning police raid on his party headquarters a "corrupt" show of "political persecution" just a month before the high-stakes run-off election. Police raided the headquarters of Arevalo's Semilla party, the attorney general's office announced earlier on Friday, saying it was carrying out a July 12 court order that had canceled the party's legal status.

Video from outside the Semilla party offices posted by local newspaper Diario La Hora showed at least a couple of dozen uniformed police officers standing guard, preventing anyone from entering or exiting the building. In a post on Twitter, Arevalo derided the raid as a "flagrant demonstration of the political persecution we have denounced." The presidential hopeful has blamed the police action on a "corrupt minority" but did not go into further detail.

The raid follows an investigation into alleged irregularities in the registration of over 5,000 Semilla members, which the party has denied and which has been widely criticized by rights groups as improper interference in Central America's biggest democracy. A court ordered the suspension of the party earlier this month shortly after the June 25 first-round presidential vote, in which the center-left Arevalo, running on an anti-corruption platform, secured a surprise second place and advanced to the Aug. 20 run-off.

The targeting of Arevalo's party has injected turmoil into the race to succeed outgoing conservative President Alejandro Giammattei. Guatemala's top court has granted the party an injunction and ruled that there are no legal impediments to Arevalo competing in the run-off, where he faces former first lady Sandra Torres, who finished in first place in June.

Police also raided the electoral tribunal's building earlier this month. Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, whose office requested Semilla's suspension, has previously targeted anti-graft campaigners and has been placed on the U.S. State Department's Engel List for "corrupt and undemocratic actors."

