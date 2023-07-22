Left Menu

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha sacked for telling the truth: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:13 IST
Flaying Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP on Friday said he sacked minister Rajendra Gudha for telling the truth and it shows how serious the ruling Congress is about the issue of crimes against women.

Gudha, the Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked hours after he questioned his own government in the assembly on the issue of crimes against women.

Reacting to the minister's sacking, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet in Hindi that Gehlot removed Gudha from his cabinet for telling ''the truth''.

''This shows how serious Congress is about harassment of women,'' the BJP leader charged.

During a discussion on a bill in the Rajasthan assembly, Gudha said, ''The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect.'' Senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat also targeted the Rajasthan chief minister and said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Telling the truth is forbidden in Gehlot's regime.'' ''The chief minister does not have the courage to accept the truth. When his minister Rajendra Gudha ji told the truth in the assembly, Gehlot ji felt so bad that he removed him from the post itself,'' Shekhawat said.

With this, Gehlot has warned his colleagues if they speak the truth, they will not be spared, the Union minister charged.

''Intimidating one's own comrades, gagging them will also be called oppression,'' he added.

