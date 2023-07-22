Left Menu

Wagner is not fighting in Ukraine at present, says White House's Sullivan

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:23 IST
The Wagner mercenary group is not fighting in Ukraine at present, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

The group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown in a video on Wednesday saying his fighters would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

