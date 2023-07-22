Wagner is not fighting in Ukraine at present, says White House's Sullivan
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:23 IST
The Wagner mercenary group is not fighting in Ukraine at present, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.
The group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown in a video on Wednesday saying his fighters would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but ordering them to gather their strength for Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Africa
- Ukraine
- Jake Sullivan
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Wagner
- National Security
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine has requested to join CPTPP trade pact, Japan minister says
NATO member Romania aims to open F-16 pilot training facility for allies, partners, and Ukraine
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 6 people and injures dozens
Ukraine asks to join CPTPP trade pact