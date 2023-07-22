Left Menu

A retired Canadian policeman has been charged with helping China intimidate someone

PTI | Ottawa | Updated: 22-07-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 00:44 IST
A former member of Canada's national police force has been charged with conspiracy over allegations that he helped China's government intimidate a person, police said Friday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release that retired Mountie William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify the person targeted in the intimidation. They said that Majcher, 60, used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited China.

The police agency described Majcher as being "from Hong Kong," but did not immediately clarify whether that meant he currently resided in the Chinese territory. Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign. Majcher is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity, police said.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa didn't immediately return a message seeking comment. Earlier this year the Canadian government expelled a Chinese diplomat whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

