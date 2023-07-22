Biden asks CIA Director Burns to become member of his cabinet -Washington Post
U.S. President Joe Biden has asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his cabinet, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a statement from the president.
The move is largely symbolic and will not give Burns any new authorities, the newspaper reported.
