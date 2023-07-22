Left Menu

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-07-2023 01:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 01:20 IST
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point ''chargesheet'' against the Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

The ruling party rejected the charges and said the BJP had failed to come up with concrete issues during the session, the last before assembly polls are held in the state later this year.

The BJP had moved the no-confidence motion against the government on Wednesday and discussion on it was fixed for Friday. VT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023