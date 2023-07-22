Left Menu

US appeals court to reconsider decision on Elon Musk tweet about unions

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted Tesla's request to revisit the case "en banc," meaning that its 16 active judges will take part. A three-judge panel of the same court had in March upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that Musk's May 20, 2018 tweet was an unlawful threat that could discourage unionization at his electric car company, and must be deleted.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 02:40 IST
US appeals court to reconsider decision on Elon Musk tweet about unions

A federal appeals court on Friday said it will reconsider its recent decision that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk violated federal labor law by tweeting that employees would lose stock options if they joined a union. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted Tesla's request to revisit the case "en banc," meaning that its 16 active judges will take part.

A three-judge panel of the same court had in March upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that Musk's May 20, 2018 tweet was an unlawful threat that could discourage unionization at his electric car company, and must be deleted. Musk issued the tweet as the United Auto Workers sought to organize employees at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California.

"Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted," he wrote. "But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?" The appeals court panel found "substantial evidence" that the tweet was "an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization."

In seeking reconsideration, Tesla cited free speech concerns, and said the NLRB ignored that no employees claimed that Musk was threatening them, that Musk did not intend to threaten anyone, and that Musk later clarified his tweet was not a threat. The NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Tesla and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

A decision is unlikely before 2024. Twelve of the appeals court's 16 active judges were appointed by Republican presidents.

Musk's use of Twitter has caused him trouble before, including when he tweeted in August 2018 about having "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk did not, and he and Tesla each paid $20 million civil fines to settle a subsequent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.

Musk's $236.4 billion fortune makes him the world's second-richest person, according to Forbes magazine. He bought Twitter in October for $44 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023