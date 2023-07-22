Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI searched foreign intelligence database for information on US senator

The FBI improperly conducted warrantless searches for information about a U.S. senator and two state officials, a U.S. intelligence agency revealed on Friday, as lawmakers are weighing whether to renew the surveillance power that makes such searches possible. The names of the U.S. senator, the state senator and the state judge targeted were not disclosed.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, has settled his lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of failing to cover millions of dollars of legal bills he incurred over his work for the former U.S. president. Lawyers for both sides disclosed the settlement at a hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan on Friday, three days before a trial was scheduled to begin.

Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his cabinet

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he had asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his cabinet, elevating one of his closest advisers on national security and foreign policy. "Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation's top national security challenges," Biden said in a statement, referring to Burns' approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and U.S. competition with China.

US VP Harris blasts Florida 'extremists' over education guidelines about slavery

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Florida "extremists" on Friday for backing educational guidelines that taught "revisionist history" about slavery in the United States.

Florida's board of education approved new guidelines this week with "benchmark clarifications," including one for middle school students that states "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

U.S. FDA denies petition on chemicals used in food packaging

The U.S. health regulator on Friday denied a petition urging the agency to reconsider its initial denial on a petition seeking a ban of some chemicals used in plastic for food packaging in May last year. The citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sought a ban on the use of eight ortho-phthalates and revocation of the prior sanctioned uses for five ortho-phthalates in food based on alleged safety concerns.

New Jersey sues to block New York traffic congestion plan

New Jersey sued the Biden administration on Friday seeking to block New York City's plan to impose tolls on vehicles in Manhattan to fight congestion and pay for mass transit, saying it was unfair to residents of the neighboring state. The city aims as early as next year to charge a daily toll of up to $23 on vehicles in central Manhattan between 60th Street in Midtown and Battery Park on the southern tip.

White House launches new pandemic office to be led by retired general

The White House on Friday launched an office to prepare for and respond to potential pandemics, to be led by Paul Friedrichs, a military combat surgeon and retired Air Force major general who helped lead the Pentagon's COVID response. The new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy will also take over the duties of President Joe Biden's current COVID-19 and mpox response teams, the White House said.

Biden nominates Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be first woman to lead US Navy

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, an historic step that would break a gender barrier in the U.S. military by making her the first woman to command the service and to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The decision by Biden is a surprise. Pentagon officials had widely expected the nomination to go to Admiral Samuel Paparo, who leads the Navy in the Pacific and who has experience grappling with the growing challenge from China.

Trial in Trump classified documents case set for May 2024 -court document

Former President Donald Trump's trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents will begin on May 20 next year, according to a U.S. court order on Friday. Trump's lawyers had resisted setting a date but said any trial should take place after the November 2024 U.S. presidential election, in which he is front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Democrats say new Alabama congressional map shorts Black voters

Alabama's Republican-controlled legislature on Friday passed a new congressional map that increased the number of Black voters in one of the state's districts, but Democrats said the plan defied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling intended to protect minority voters' rights. Civil rights groups have already vowed to challenge the new map in court, a month after the Supreme Court ruled that the state's previous district lines marginalized the state's sizable Black population in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

