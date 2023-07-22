Left Menu

Unfortunate that Pb Guv doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:18 IST
Unfortunate that Pb Guv doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM
Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Punjab Governor said the calling of a special Assembly session last month was likely a breach of law and procedure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said it is ''very unfortunate'' that Banwarilal Purohit does not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal.

Mann said during the previous Amarinder Singh government tenure, the Assembly session was called twice without the permission of the governor as the session was not prorogued.

The special Assembly session was called after consulting the experts of the Constitution, Mann said.

''It is very unfortunate that the Punjab governor does not know whether the session was legal or illegal,'' Mann told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on Purohit's July 17 letter to him in which the governor had told him that calling the two-day special Assembly session was likely a breach of law and procedure and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.

Purohit had also questioned the legality of the Bills and had said that he was actively considering seeking the Attorney General's advice on them or referring them to the President.

Purohit's response had come after Mann urged the governor to sign the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring a free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It was one of the four Bills passed during the June 20-21 session.

To a question on the live broadcast of 'Gurbani' from the Golden Temple, Mann again slammed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for asking a particular channel to continue airing the Sikh religious hymns even after the agreement between the two sides expires on July 23.

The AAP-led state government and the SGPC have locked horns over the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Sikh shrine in Amritsar.

While the SGPC has asserted that the broadcast rights of the religious hymn should be reserved for the apex Sikh body, Mann has sought its free telecast on all TV channels.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023