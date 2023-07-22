Left Menu

Jharkhand CM writes to President Murmu on Manipur

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his anguish over the unspeakable torture of women in violence-hit Manipur and urged her to take steps to ensure peace in the northeastern state.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:00 IST
Jharkhand CM writes to President Murmu on Manipur
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his anguish over the ''unspeakable torture'' of women in violence-hit Manipur and urged her to take steps to ensure peace in the northeastern state. The country cannot let tribals in Manipur be treated in a ''barbaric way'', he said in the letter days after a video of women being paraded naked in the northeastern state surfaced. ''Silence in the face of cruelty is a terrible crime and so I am compelled today to write to you with a heavy heart and profound anguish over the ongoing spate of violence in the state of Manipur...I am deeply distressed and concerned about the spiralling situation in Manipur... unspeakable torture and sexual exploitation of women....'' Manipur is ''burning for two months, heart-wrenching videos are surfacing'' and there is an ''unparalleled breakdown of democratic governance'' in the northeastern state, Soren said in the letter.

He urged the President to ensure justice for the people of Manipur and restore peace there.

''In this darkest hour of crisis that Manipur and India face, we look up to you as the last source of hope and inspiration who could show the light in these troubled times to the people of Manipur and all citizens of India,'' Soren said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state early in May when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023