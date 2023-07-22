Left Menu

Two women stripped, assaulted in Malda : BJP

Two women were stripped and assaulted in West Bengals Malda district earlier this week by a group of people, BJP claimed on Saturday.A purported video of the incident showing the mob beating the women up mercilessly on Wednesday was shared in the social media by Amit Malviya, the head of BJPs IT cell on Saturday.The state Minister for Women and Child Health, Shashi Panja told reporters here that the women were involved in a fight between themselves and policemen who were present at the spot tried to stop them.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:54 IST
Two women stripped, assaulted in Malda : BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were stripped and assaulted in West Bengal's Malda district earlier this week by a group of people, BJP claimed on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident showing the mob beating the women up mercilessly on Wednesday was shared in the social media by Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell on Saturday.

The state Minister for Women and Child Health, Shashi Panja told reporters here that the women were involved in a fight between themselves and policemen who were present at the spot tried to stop them. Later the women left on their own.

Police said the women had gone to sell their wares at the market at Bamangola in Malda district the day and the people suspected them of committing theft. Malviya tweeted, ''The horror continues in West Bengal. Two tribal women were stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly, while the police remained a mute spectator in Pakua Hat area of Bamangola police station, Malda.

He said, ''The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to the socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for their blood .... It had all the makings of a tragedy that should have 'broken' Mamata Banerjee's heart and she, instead of merely outraging, could have acted, since she is also the home minister of Bengal ...'' Panja said a suo moto case was registered and efforts are on to identify the alleged offenders.

''BJP is unnecessarily making this a political issue,'' she added.

BJP's claim about the assault of women in Malda came on the heels of another by the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. Majumdar said that ''Manipur-like'' situation was prevailing in West Bengal and a woman BJP candidate was disrobed and paraded at Panchla in Howrah district for daring to contest the rural poll held on July 8. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had even broken down during the press conference. ''The West Bengal chief minister is silent despite being a woman. You tell us where we will go. We also want our daughters to be saved,'' she said. The West Bengal director general police Manoj Malviya said on Friday that no evidence of such an act was found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023