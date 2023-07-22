Left Menu

Long list of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan, WB, Bihar but oppn playing politics over Manipur: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 15:15 IST
Long list of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan, WB, Bihar but oppn playing politics over Manipur: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.

Tension mounted in the hills of strife-torn Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur referred to some cases of crime against women registered in Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal to hit out at opposition parties.

''Over one lakh cases of crime against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan,'' Thakur alleged.

On the sacking of a Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, he said that on the instructions of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked the minister for expressing concern over crimes against women in state.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

