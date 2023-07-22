EXPLAINER-Israel's disputed judicial overhaul is back: what's new?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revived a campaign to curtail some of the Supreme Court's powers, under an overhaul of the judiciary that has triggered unprecedented nationwide protests. Parliament is scheduled to start voting on the Supreme Court bill on Sunday, while the protests intensify and attempts at mediating a compromise get under way.

RECAP Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government launched the overhaul in January, soon after it was sworn in. The proposed changes included Supreme Court curbs while granting the government decisive powers in appointing judges.

But amid increasing alarm among Israel's Western allies, swelling unrest and a falling shekel currency, Netanyahu suspended the push in late March to allow for talks with opposition parties. Those ground to a halt three months later and Netanyahu relaunched the legislation, scrapping some proposed changes while moving forward with others.

WHAT IS THE NEW 'REASONABLENESS' BILL? It is an amendment to limit the Supreme Court's ability to void decisions it deems "unreasonable" made by the government and ministers.

Proponents say this would allow more effective governance while still leaving the court with plenty of scope for judicial oversight. Critics say it would open the door to corruption and abuses of power. WHAT'S THE GOVERNMENT'S PROBLEM WITH THE JUDICIARY?

Many in the ruling coalition see the bench as left-leaning, elitist and too politically interventionist, often putting minority rights before national interests and assuming authority they say should only be in the hands of elected officials. WHY ARE SO MANY ISRAELIS PROTESTING?

They believe democracy is in danger. Many fear that Netanyahu - who is embroiled in a long-running trial for corruption which he denies - and his hard-right government will curb judicial independence, with serious diplomatic and economic fallout.

Polls have shown the overhaul to be unpopular with Israelis, who are mainly concerned about rising living costs and security issues. WHY ARE PROPOSED CHANGES STIRRING SUCH SERIOUS CONCERN?

Israel's democratic foundations are relatively fragile. It has no constitution, in the one-chamber Knesset the government holds a 64-56 majority, and the president's office is largely ceremonial. So the Supreme Court is seen as a bastion of democracy protecting civil rights and the rule of law. Washington has urged Netanyahu to seek broad agreement on the reforms and to keep the judiciary independent.

ARE THERE OTHER CHANGES PLANNED? Unclear.

Netanyahu has indicated that he wants changes to the way judges are picked but not necessarily as already crafted in another bill that awaits a final Knesset reading. There are proposals being floated, including changes to legal advisers' positions. Opposition lawmakers say his coalition is trying to carry out a piecemeal overhaul that will gradually restrict the courts' independence, one law at a time.

The coalition says it is pursuing justice reforms responsibly.

