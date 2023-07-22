Left Menu

AAP MP Raghav Chadha requests RS chairman to provide better facilities for journalists on Parliament premises

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar requesting better facilities for journalists who are covering Parliament news in the Monsoon session.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar requesting better facilities for journalists who are covering Parliament news during the Monsoon session. In his letter AAP MP Chadha said there is limited space available to accommodate journalists on the Parliament premises.

"I am writing to bring to your attention the working conditions of journalists within the Parliament premises, which require immediate attention. Journalists are currently working from a small makeshift tent located at Entry Gate No. 12, particularly those covering Rajya Sabha. Unfortunately, the limited space is hardly enough to comfortably accommodate all the journalists," the letter read. "Moreover, the tent lacks proper air conditioning and consistent access to water, which presents significantchallenges, particularly during extreme weather conditions like scorching summers and heavy monsoons," it added.

He further requested the Rajya Sabha chairman to provide a larger workspace and provide convenient restroom facilities. "I request that you kindly facilitate the provision of a dedicated and larger workspace and with air conditioning to ease their discomfort. Access to clean drinking water is also crucial for their health and well-being, considering the long hours they spend on the premises. Therefore, I urge you to make a reliable source of safe drinking water available within their designated workspace. Moreover, it is essential to prioritize the accessibility of conveniently placed restroom facilities, with special consideration for female reporters," the letter read. (ANI)

