Left Menu

Hungary's Orban condemns EU federalism, LGBTQ 'offensive'

In a speech in Romania, Orban - a long-standing critic of Brussels - also said he hoped next year's European parliament elections would strengthen governments within the bloc that reject the "federalism" represented by Germany and France. In power since 2010, Orban passed a law in 2021 banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools, citing the need to protect children from "LGBTQ propaganda" and thereby escalating a row with the EU.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-07-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 16:32 IST
Hungary's Orban condemns EU federalism, LGBTQ 'offensive'
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday renewed an attack on the European Union for conducting what he called an "LGBTQ offensive", saying his nationalist government would protect the country's Christian roots. In a speech in Romania, Orban - a long-standing critic of Brussels - also said he hoped next year's European parliament elections would strengthen governments within the bloc that reject the "federalism" represented by Germany and France.

In power since 2010, Orban passed a law in 2021 banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools, citing the need to protect children from "LGBTQ propaganda" and thereby escalating a row with the EU. He has also clashed with Brussels over other issues including the rule of law, and reforms to Hungary's media and the judiciary.

The EU is "either an empire or (individual) nations ... We should not have any illusions: the federalists are trying to squeeze us out," Orban said. "They openly wanted a change in government (in 2022) in Hungary," Orban said, adding that the same was now true of Poland.

Poland holds parliamentary elections this autumn, when the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party will seek a third term. It has adopted many policies that chime with Orban's, and both countries are locked in a rule-of-law dispute with the bloc that has led to the suspension of certain EU funds. Orban said a balance between federalists and nations unwilling to cede more powers to Brussels was upset when Britain left the bloc, and now only Warsaw and Budapest were "sticking to their (anti-federalist) stance."

He has meanwhile upped his anti-LGBT rhetoric as Hungary's economic troubles have escalated. Annual inflation topped 25% in the first quarter. "The EU rejects Christian heritage, carries out a replacement of its population via migration ... and conducts an LGBTQ offensive," he said on Saturday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023