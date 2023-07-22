BJP IT Cell comparing Manipur video to Malda condemnable: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

Amid protests and the political fallout of two viral videos — one from trouble-torn Manipur and another from Malda district in West Bengal — Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday said the two incidents shoudn't be compared as atrocities on women in any part of the country was condemnable. While the Manipur video purportedly shows two women being paraded in the nude, the BJP on Saturday shared a clip from Malda, claiming that two tribal women seen in the video were stripped, beaten up and tortured as the police remained "mute spectators".

On the war of words over the two videos, Brinda Karat told reporters on Saturday, "Malda's incident should not be compared to that of Manipur. Atrocities against women in any part of the country are condemnable. The incident in West Bengal, which is about some Adivasi women being beaten up by other Adivasi women, is regrettable and condemnable. It only goes to show the lawlessness and the prevailing state of affairs in the state." "However, the attempts by the BJP's IT cell to compare the Malda incident to that of Manipur, thereby trying to gloss over the failure of the BJP government in the Northeast state, is equally condemnable," the CPI(M) leader added.

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Malda video, the BJP on Saturday claimed she had failed to provide security to women in her state. Meanwhile, the Manipur Police on Saturday said it had arrested another accused in connection with the viral video, bringing the total number of arrests in the incident to 5.

On Friday, the remaing four persons arrested accused in the case were produced befire a court and remanded to police custody for 11 days. (ANI)

