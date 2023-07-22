Left Menu

Why should we have alliance with AAP in Punjab? says Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa

"Congress, for a long time, has been one of the two major parties of Punjab. I am sure that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress, so when people cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?" Punjab LoP Bajwa told ANI while asserting that Congress and BJP are two major parties in Punjab. 

Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday outrightly rejected the idea of stitching an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab for the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections. This statement by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa comes after the Opposition alliance under the new name- the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) (having 26 parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party) to take on the BJP-led NDA in 2024 LOk Sabha Polls.

But it seems the Congress cadres in Punjab are unhappy with the Congress joining hands with the AAP to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. "Congress, for a long time, has been one of the two major parties of Punjab. I am sure that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress, so when people cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?" Punjab LoP Bajwa told ANI while asserting that Congress and BJP are two major parties in Punjab.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Punjab Congress unit is completely against forming an alliance with AAP and has already informed the party's central leadership about the stand of the party cadre and leaders in Punjab. Bajwa asserted,"I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and will request him to not forge an alliance with them (AAP). We were not in alliance with them in past and will not be in future also."

"People wanted a change, they brought these people (AAP) to power and people have been suffering...Punjab has been suffering be it economically, law and order and otherwise also," he added. Notably, the Opposition with 26 parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Putting an end to speculations over its stand on the Centre's ordinance related to the control of administrative services in Delhi, Congress, in a big boost for Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on July 16. General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said that the party's stand on the same is 'very clear' and it is going to oppose it in parliament.

"Congress' stand on this is very clear. We will oppose it," Venugopal said while speaking to ANI. On which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development".

The BJP-led central government brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter. The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

