Will present our view on Manipur incident in Parliament, says Union Minister Rijiju

The Centre will present facts on the Manipur incident in the Parliament, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday and declined to speak on the viral video that showed two women being paraded in the north eastern state. Refusing to be drawn into any controversy over the May 4 incident that took place in Kangpokpi district, he indicated that it would be inappropriate to discuss the issue outside the Parliament. ''Whatever matters are to be discussed in the Parliament we will present our point of view. But right now, I can't say anything outside on the matter,'' Rijiju told reporters here when his comments on the issue were sought. ''I have come here (today) for the Rozgar Mela. I will not make any (other) comments,'' the minister further said. Manipur police has arrested a fifth person, aged around 19, in connection with the May 4 incident, officials said on Saturday. The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free. A 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on Wednesday.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

