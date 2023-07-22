Left Menu

TN Guv Ravi says office of Governor is not a position of 'power'

National interest is his only yardstick, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday and asserted that the office of governor is not a position of power.The Governor also quipped he does not have much work when asked about his interactions.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:04 IST
The Governor also quipped he does not have ''much work'' when asked about his interactions. He was answering questions as part of his 'Think to Dare' interaction series with 'startup entrepreneurs' and corporate executives at Raj Bhavan.

When a participant came up with an idea of a 'spit free Tamil Nadu/India movement' and sought Ravi's support for it since the Governor was in ''power'', Ravi outlined the Centre's clean India schemes.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi led initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission while toilets for every household scheme witnessed the involvement of public, including children who took a keen interest in it.

Such efforts led to a change in the thought process among the younger generation, he said and exuded confidence that the change desired by the participant would materialise.

Ravi said: ''First of all, you said I am in a position of power. I have no power. It (the office of Governor) is not a power position.'' The whole thing is about involvement, he added.

After Ravi put on hold last month the dismissal of arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji from the TN cabinet, the war of words between him and the DMK regime almost come to an end -- lately -- and the Governor's comment on ''power'' comes amidst this background.

When another participant asked what prompted Ravi to come up with the idea of a 'Think to Dare' series as governors have a lot of other work to do, the Governor replied that there is a myth that governors have a lot of work. In functions, people usually thank the governor saying he has found time to take part in the events amid his busy schedule.

''I don't have much work,'' Ravi said with a smile. ''You know the 'Think to Dare' idea; because for me, personally for me, I have only one religion and that is my country. I don't have anything else and if something good comes to my country, I will give my best my utmost, if something or someone is coming in the way of it, that someone or something is my enemy, and that is my only, you can call it the yardstick or the metric.'' The interaction held in Raj Bhavan is the seventh part of the 'Think to Dare' series.

In June, Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam and he is now lodged in the Central prison here. Balaji continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

