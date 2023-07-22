Dengue control workers' union in Delhi threatens strike from Jul 31

A union of municipal workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases in Delhi, have called an indefinite strike from July 31 if their demands are not met.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, however, has assured that their demands will be looked into.

There are about 3,000 dengue breeding checking (DBC) workers in the MCD and 2,000 field workers.

The strike by DBC workers under the banner of Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union could spell trouble for Delhi as there is threat of rise in cases of dengue and other vector-borne diseases due to early monsoon rains and recent flooding in parts of Delhi owing to increase in water levels of the Yamuna.

''We have recently served the notice on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) via its mayor and commissioner, saying that our members will go on an indefinite strike from July 31, if our long-pending demands are not met before that,'' the union's president, Devanand Sharma, said on Saturday.

The union has about 2,800 DBC workers, as well as several field workers, as its members, he said.

''We were hired in 1996 when Delhi had faced a massive dengue outbreak with over 10,200 cases and more than 420 deaths, the worst outbreak on record for Delhi. And, later in 2006, we were given the tag of DBC workers. But, our demand has been regularisation of our jobs, and MCD authorities are not doing it,'' Sharma said.

He also claimed that only one CL (casual leave) a month is given to a DBC worker, and workload is too much, but no health cover, and after death of an employee, no support is there for the family members.

''We also want that a job be given to next of kin if a DBC worker dies, and also we need health cards. We understand our role in combating dengue and malaria, but no one cares, how much we are suffering,'' Sharma said.

He said copies of the strike notice has also been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena.

In 2015 too, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996. Dengue is transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti that breeds in containers with clear and stagnant water.

Amid the threat of a ''significant increase'' in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases in the wake of recent flooding due to Yamuna waters, Delhi Mayor Oberoi on Friday said the civic body was all prepared to combat any such situation.

At a press conference here, she had also said that people should cooperate with DBC staff when they visit households and warned of penal action in case breeding of larvae is found during the inspection of sites.

''The PHED (public health and engineering department) and the MCD all prepared to combat vector-borne diseases. Municipal councillors, MLAs and RWAs all stakeholders will work together in this, and I appeal to people to cooperate with our DBC staff as well,'' she said.

Later, when asked about the strike threat issued by the union, she said, ''I want to assure them that their demands will be looked into''.

Leader of House in MCD and AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal said the MCD will do its duty, but workers should also do their duty to keep people of Delhi safe from such diseases.

More than 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released this week. The report issued by the MCD also said 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

