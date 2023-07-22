Left Menu

Political parties in Kashmir call for lifting of ban on Muharram processions

I think this is the right time and it will be a confidence-building measure, he said.We should start the procession from Guru Bazar to Dal Gate and the 10th Muharram procession should be from Abi Guzar to Zadibal, he said.Ansari said the Muslim community did not demand lifting of the ban when the situation in the Valley was not favourable but now that things have improved, all Shia organisations have been repeatedly and jointly asking the government of Jammu and Kashmir to allow the processions.Muharram is not a festival, it is a month of mourning for all Muslims.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:57 IST
Political parties in Kashmir call for lifting of ban on Muharram processions
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Political parties in Kashmir on Saturday demanded the revocation of the ban on Muharram processions, saying it's not justified as the government claims normalcy has returned to the valley and all other religious processions are allowed.

Muharram processions have not been allowed in the valley since the eruption of militancy in the 1990s.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq questioned the ban on Muharram processions in Kashmir when other religious processions are allowed.

''Muharram processions should be allowed. The LG and home minister of the country are saying that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. So, I don't see any reason why processions on 8th and 9th (mourning days of) Muharram through the traditional routes should be stopped,'' Sadiq told PTI.

He asked if the Amarnath Yatra and Janmashtami processions can be allowed and facilitated, then why not Muharram processions.

''If you are allowing the Amarnath Yatra and Janmashtami processions through the interiors of the Srinagar city and Mela Kheer Bhawani, then why not Muharram processions? ''If an event like G20 can take place in Srinagar city and the government says from every platform that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved since 2019, why stop Muharram processions,'' he asked.

People's Conference secretary general Imran Reza Ansari said allowing Muharram processions can prove to be a confidence-building measure.

''The government is saying that the situation (in Kashmir) looks visibly peaceful and it has been incident-free for the last five-six years. I think this is the right time and it will be a confidence-building measure,'' he said.

''We should start the procession from Guru Bazar to Dal Gate and the 10th Muharram procession should be from Abi Guzar to Zadibal,'' he said.

Ansari said the Muslim community did not demand lifting of the ban when the situation in the Valley was not favourable but now that things have improved, ''all Shia organisations have been repeatedly and jointly asking the government of Jammu and Kashmir to allow the processions''.

''Muharram is not a festival, it is a month of mourning for all Muslims. So, there is no politics or any other kind of activity involved in the processions. It is just purely about spirituality and faith. So, I think the government should take a call,'' he added.

The traditional procession, to mark the eighth and tenth days of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through Abi Guzar and the interior areas of the city. However, it was banned after the eruption of militancy in the valley in the 1990s with authorities maintaining that religious gatherings were used for propagating separatist sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023