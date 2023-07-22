Left Menu

Union minister and Manipur MP says interfaith committee formed to bridge ‘gap of mistrust’

Stating that violence should have never happened in Manipur, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday said an interfaith committee has been formed to bridge the gap of mistrust. An interfaith community has been constituted to bridge the gap of mistrust.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:39 IST
Union minister and Manipur MP says interfaith committee formed to bridge ‘gap of mistrust’
Image Credit: Twitter (@RanjanRajkuma11)
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that violence should have never happened in Manipur, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Saturday said an interfaith committee has been formed to bridge the ''gap of mistrust''. Singh, whose house in Kongba Nandeibam in Manipur’s Imphal East district had been set on fire in mid-June during a clash, told PTI, ''I always pray to god that let the darkness get over. An interfaith community has been constituted to bridge the gap of mistrust. The darkness should not recur again.'' On the viral video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur in early May, the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP said, ''I was very shocked and sad to see the video. I strongly condemn the perpetrators who committed such an act. Manipur is a land of peace, a state where different ethnic communities have been living together peacefully for centuries.'' Voicing confidence that the current situation will end soon, Singh said, ''all the ethnic communities residing in the state should respect the spirit of Manipur.” “Everyone must understand the spirit of Manipur. There are 34 ethnic communities who formed this civilisation and brought it up to this stage,” he said. ''If someone disturbs peaceful co-existence, that cannot be tolerated. History should not be diluted,'' he added. Asked if he foresaw the coming Independence Day being celebrated with the usual enthusiasm in Manipur, Singh said, ''Yes, we will be certainly celebrating with usual fanfare.'' Asked to comment on allegations by the BJP about alleged stripping of two women in West Bengal’s Malda, the academic-turned-politician said, ''India belongs to its mothers. We always worship goddesses. This type of behaviour and attitude (towards women) is shameful. Wherever that takes place, it should not happen.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023