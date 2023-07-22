Following are the top stories at 2110 hours: NATION DEL26 MANIPUR-VIDEO-2NDLD ARREST **** Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading incident Imphal: Manipur Police has arrested a fifth person, aged around 19, in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday.**** BOM32 MH-LANDSLIDE-3RD LD TOLL **** Third day of search operation: Death toll in landslide at Maha village climbs to 27; 81 untraced Mumbai: The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of five more bodies from the debris on the third day of the search and rescue operation, an NDRF official said.**** DEL37 DEF-INDIA-VIETNAM-2NDLD GIFT **** India hands over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam New Delhi: India on Saturday gifted its in-service missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam in reflection of growing bilateral strategic and defence partnership amid common concerns over China's increasingly aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea.**** DEL32 DL-LD YAMUNA WATER LEVEL **** Swollen Yamuna: Heavy rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of floods in Delhi New Delhi: A surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is expected to increase the water level of the river in Delhi and impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital, officials said on Saturday.**** DEL31 MANIPUR-LD OPPN-GOVT **** Oppn-govt slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident New Delhi: The political war of words over Manipur intensified on Saturday with the BJP raising the incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal and Rajasthan and questioning the ''silence'' of the opposition, which termed it as a diversionary tactic to avoid debate on the situation in the north-eastern state.**** DEL29 MANIPUR-2NDLD THAKUR **** Long list of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan, WB, Bihar but Oppn playing politics over Manipur: BJP New Delhi: There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.**** DEL33 RJ-GUDHA **** Gehlot not in control of state, alleges sacked minister Jaipur: A day after being sacked as minister in the Rajasthan government, MLA Rajendra Gudha on Saturday stepped up his attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging he is no longer in control in the state which is leading in crimes against women.**** DEL40 EC-AS-DELIMITATION **** Assam delimitation draft: EC gets divergent views on renaming constituencies, increasing seats New Delhi: In its three-day-long public hearing on Assam's draft delimitation proposal, the Election Commission received more than 1,200 representations from various groups, including those who shared divergent views on matters such as renaming assembly constituencies.**** DEL41 MHA-AVI-SHAH **** Amit Shah inaugurates centralised security control centre for 66 airports under CISF cover New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a centralised aviation security control centre here that will monitor all threats and social media chatter for the 66 civil airports currently under the CISF's security cover.**** MDS10 KL-CHANDY-ACTOR-POLICE RAID **** Remarks against Chandy: Police raids actor Vinayakan's house; seizes phone Kochi: Police on Saturday raided the house of Malayalam actor Vinayakan and seized his phone in connection with a case against him over his recent unpleasant remarks on late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.**** LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-LD WRESTLERS-ASIAN GAMES **** Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Asian Games trial exemption to wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Saturday refused to interfere with the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials and dismissed a petition by two well-known grapplers against their direct entry into the Indian squad for the tournament.**** FOREIGN **** FGN20 LANKA-SABRY-INDIAN RUPEE Sri Lanka may accept Indian rupee for local transactions Colombo: Sri Lanka is considering the possibility of allowing the usage of the Indian rupee for local transactions just like the dollar, euro and yen to facilitate Indian tourists and businessmen, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Saturday.**** FGN30 LANKA-MINISTER-TAMILS **** Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to call all-party meeting on implementation of 13A: Minister Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will convene an all-party meeting next week on the implementation of the contentious 13th Amendment to the country's Constitution, a long-pending demand of the minority Tamil community, a minister said on Saturday.**** SPORTS SPD6 SPO-WREST-TRIALS **** Antim makes statement by winning 53kg trial, vows to move Supreme Court after High Court dismisses her petition New Delhi: Talented youngster Antim Panghal made a statement by winning the 53kg trials, moments after her plea challenging the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat was dismissed while Mansi Ahlawat surpassed expectations by sealing her place in the Indian team for the Asian Games from the 57kg field that had two World Championship medallists, here Saturday. By Amanpreet Singh****

