Ashok Gehlot fooled public with lies, says BJP's Rajendra Rathore

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Saturday called Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ''messiah of lies'' and accused him of deceiving the people of the state with fake promises.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly alleged that Congress won the 2018 assembly elections by lying, and the public will not fall for its promises again when the election comes later this year.

''Gehlot fooled the innocent people of Rajasthan by making false promises in the 2018 assembly elections. He promised them that he will waive farmers' loans within 10 days of formation of the Congress government, but this has not happened so far,'' Rathore said at a press conference at the party office. ''Ashok Gehlot is saying that the government will distribute smartphones to women. He had said the same thing in the Rajasthan assembly in 2022 and made a budget provision of Rs 2.5 thousand crore for it. ''If the price of a smartphone is assumed to be at least 10,000 to 15,000, then a budget of about 20,000 crores should be there. This shows that he is trying to fool people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

