After Raj minister's sacking, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat says more in Cong can face action for speaking truth

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:26 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
The Gehlot government will ''muzzle'' every voice raised for the security and dignity of women in Rajasthan and many other Congress MLAs may face action for speaking the truth, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleged on Saturday.

Shekhawat said this while referring to the sacking of Rajendra Gudha by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the ministry on Friday after he spoke in the state assembly about crimes against women in Rajasthan.

“Gudha's termination shows that the Gehlot government will muzzle every voice raised by concerned legislators for the security and dignity of women in the state”, Shekhawat told reporters.

“Gehlot cannot tolerate any person speaking the truth and raising questions on his government - be it from his own party or from outside the party,” Shekhawat said.

Referring to remarks of Osian MLA Divay Maderna about being concerned for her safety, Shekhawat said that she will be next to face action.

Mocking the government for introducing the Rozgar Guarantee Bill with barely three months left for election, the cabinet minister said the guarantee is being given by the one who himself has no guarantee.

“They are giving the Rozgar guarantee when there is no guarantee that they will come back or not. This government has only three months left and now they have come up with this bill. Who had stopped them from bringing this bill earlier,” he said.

He also alleged that the Gehlot government has only looted the money of state people, which was meant for its development, ''to fill the coffers of one family - the high command'' in these four and a half years of its rule.

Meanwhile, 17 people including former MLAs and retired bureaucrats, joined the BJP.

BJP state president CP Joshi said that Congress leader and former MLA Ravindra Singh Bohra, Congress candidate in the last assembly election Shivcharan Kushwah, former CPI (M) MLA Pawan Duggal, his wife Rani Duggal, retired IPS officer Jaswant Sampatram and retired IAS officer S P Singh are among those who have joined the party.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state president CP Joshi and leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

