If there is 'double-engine' govt, entire country will become like Manipur: SP leader targets BJP

The entire country ''will become like Manipur'' in the coming days if the BJP remains in power, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary charged on Saturday.

Addressing a programme in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, the SP leader targeted the BJP over its pitch for ''double-engine government'' -- the same party being in power in state and Centre.

''If there is a double-engine government in the country, then in the coming days the whole country will become like Manipur,'' he charged.

''This should not be allowed to happen, it is the responsibility of all socialists,'' the former leader of opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly said.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have died.

Chaudhary said that two women being paraded naked in Manipur on May 4, a video of which has surfaced this week, is a blot not only on the law and order situation but on the entire humanity.

He appealed to the President to take cognizance of the matter and take strict action against the guilty.

The BJP is in power in Manipur.

