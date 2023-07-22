Left Menu

Amit Shah in Raipur to review BJP's poll preparations

He will chair a closed-door meeting with Arun Sao, former CM Dr Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur, co-in charge Nitin Nabin and leader of opposition Narayan Chandel, the BJP leader said.Shah will finetune the partys preparations for the assembly elections which are due by year-end, he added.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:22 IST
Amit Shah in Raipur to review BJP's poll preparations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:Twitter/Amit Shah) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday evening for reviewing the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll preparations, a party leader said. Shah landed at the Swami Vivekananda Airport by a special flight around 8.35 pm and headed to the Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the headquarters of the Chhattisgarh BJP. State BJP chief Arun Sao and other party MLAs and leaders greeted him at the airport. ''He will chair a closed-door meeting with Arun Sao, former CM Dr Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur, co-in charge Nitin Nabin and leader of opposition Narayan Chandel,'' the BJP leader said.

Shah will finetune the party's preparations for the assembly elections which are due by year-end, he added. He will hold talks with local leaders on Sunday morning before leaving for Delhi at 10.30 am, the leader added.

This is Shah's fourth visit to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh this year.

After being in power for 15 years, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023