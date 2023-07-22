Amit Shah in Raipur to review BJP's poll preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday evening for reviewing the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll preparations, a party leader said. Shah landed at the Swami Vivekananda Airport by a special flight around 8.35 pm and headed to the Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the headquarters of the Chhattisgarh BJP. State BJP chief Arun Sao and other party MLAs and leaders greeted him at the airport. ''He will chair a closed-door meeting with Arun Sao, former CM Dr Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge Om Mathur, co-in charge Nitin Nabin and leader of opposition Narayan Chandel,'' the BJP leader said.

Shah will finetune the party's preparations for the assembly elections which are due by year-end, he added. He will hold talks with local leaders on Sunday morning before leaving for Delhi at 10.30 am, the leader added.

This is Shah's fourth visit to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh this year.

After being in power for 15 years, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress.

