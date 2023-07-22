Left Menu

HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh calls out officers for insubordination

The former chief minister said the Congress ministers were rebelling against their own government and were going to the press instead of calling officers to their chambers. The leader of opposition in the state assembly also raised the issue of floods in the state, which has thrown life out of gear, and said if this was what the Congress government meant by change in system they promised.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:55 IST
HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh calls out officers for insubordination
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday issued stern warning to some officers for their allegedly not heeding ministers' orders, saying he will raise the matter with the chief minister.

He cautioned them not to cross the 'Lakshman Rekha.' ''We are elected by the people and officers cannot dictate terms to us … I don't want to elaborate on the issues and will take up these with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,'' Vikramaditya Singh told reporters.

''It has come to my notice that proposals made here change by the time they reach Delhi and this cannot be tolerated,'' he said. ''We have highest regards for the bureaucracy but there are some officers who are trying to bypass the ministers,'' the minister added. Reacting to his remarks, BJP's Jai Ram Thakur said there was no coordination between the chief minister and the ministers. The former chief minister said the Congress ministers were rebelling against their own government and were going to the press instead of calling officers to their chambers. The leader of opposition in the state assembly also raised the issue of floods in the state, which has thrown life out of gear, and said if this was what the Congress government meant by ''change in system'' they promised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023