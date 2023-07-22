Left Menu

Championing the meek my nature, says harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who recently got bail from a Delhi court, on Saturday said it is in his nature to side with the weak, just as has been the culture of India.I had sided with the weak.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 22-07-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 23:43 IST
Championing the meek my nature, says harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who recently got bail from a Delhi court, on Saturday said it is in his nature to side with the weak, just as has been the culture of India.

''I had sided with the weak. Maybe it's my nature. And this is not only my nature, it is also the nature of my country,'' Singh said, addressing a prize distribution function here, with no apparent context to his remarks.

The BJP leader said ''things are getting clear now and are there for all to see,'' adding, he cannot be any more explicit. The ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief, who is accused of harassing several female athletes, also said, ''I had said in the beginning that whatever is going against me pertains to the struggle against my policy. At that time, my statements were not considered correct.'' Addressing the youths, the lawmaker advised them to work ceaselessly and honestly. ''You should do your work honestly. For seven months, the world was making comments against me, but I did not look behind and did not stop my work,'' he said.

Later talking to reporters, he called the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, a ''reprehensible'' act.

''The situation there was adverse. For 3-4 days, the (Union) Home minister himself was in Manipur, but there was a lapse,'' he said.

On the alliance formed by the opposition parties, Singh said the pact is between disparate elements, each with its own agenda, and predicted it will break away soon. ''A number of alliances were formed before this, but they were not successful. There was a time when alliances were made against the Congress, and now it is against the BJP,'' he said.

''A national party is sitting on the lap of regional parties. The alliance of the opposition … their ideology does not match with each other. What will happen to the Congress in West Bengal? The same situation will happen in Delhi, Bihar and other states. This alliance will prove to be a short-lived one,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023