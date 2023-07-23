Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 05:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 00:14 IST
DCW chief Maliwal claims Manipur govt denied her permission to visit violence-hit state
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Saturday that the Manipur government has denied her permission to visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence.

Maliwal was supposed to visit the northeastern state, rocked by ethnic violence, on July 23.

On Friday, she wrote to the director general of police (DGP) of Manipur on her plans to visit the strife-torn state following the surfacing of a video that showed two women being paraded naked by members of a rival community.

Maliwal had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, urging him to take steps in the matter.

In her letter to the Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the state on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.

''After telling me I can come to Manipur, Government has taken a U-turn and suddenly denied permission to me. This is shocking and absurd. Why can't I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me?'' she said in a tweet, tagging Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state police.

Maliwal was scheduled to be in the state till July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

