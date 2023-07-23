Left Menu

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 03:52 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office.

"A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must have a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

