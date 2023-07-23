Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.

In a short statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.

The procedure comes one week after Netanyahu was hospitalised for what his office described as dehydration.

