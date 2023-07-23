Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2023 04:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 04:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.

In a short statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.

The procedure comes one week after Netanyahu was hospitalised for what his office described as dehydration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

