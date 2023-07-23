Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2023 04:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 04:56 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early on Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
In a short statement, Netanyahu's office said Israel's leader would be placed under sedation. A top deputy, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, was to stand in for him.
The procedure comes one week after Netanyahu was hospitalised for what his office described as dehydration.
