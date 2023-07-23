CM Mamata Banerjee unable to handle situation in West Bengal: BJP's Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raman Singh on Saturday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the purported video that showed two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal while police remained a "mute spectator". He said that the West Bengal Chief Minister is unable to handle the situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "CM Mamata Banerjee is unable to handle the situation in West Bengal". "She misuses power and raises her voice on various issues of the country but several incidents are happening every day in West Bengal. She does nothing to stop them," added the former CM.

Notably, the BJP on Saturday alleged that two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal while police remained a 'mute spectator'. Responding to the allegations, TMC leader Shashi Panja said that it was a case of theft, where two women tried to steal something from a market.

"There is absolutely no need to politicise the Malda incident. It was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. A group of women tried to take law and order into their hands and started beating them. However, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter," she said. She further said that the incident where this took place is a big market. Many things are being sold there. These two poor women had stolen something. And obviously, the women shopkeepers thrashed these two thieves and their dresses were torn in that scuffle.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya on Saturday took to Twitter to post a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda. "The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to a socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood…," Malviya who is the party's BJP in-charge of West Bengal said.

While reacting to the incident, Union Minister, Smriti Irani said that the incident was "shocking". She also questioned Congress' silence over the viral video from Malda and called it a 'mute spectator'. (ANI)

