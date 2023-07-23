"Going there as activist..." DCW chief says Manipur govt asked her to postpone visit

Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, on Sunday, claimed that she was asked by the Manipur government to postpone her visit to the violence-hit state, days after a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob surfaced on social media. DCW chairperson claimed the state government asked her to postpone her visit as the law and order situation in the state "is not good".

"I wrote to the Manipur Govt that I want to visit the state and meet the survivors of sexual assault. I have received a letter from the Manipur government where they have suggested that I postpone my visit as the law and order situation in the state is not good," Maliwal said while speaking to ANI. The DCW chief further said that she has decided to visit Manipur, and appealed to the Manipur government not to stop her.

"Manipur government wants me to reconsider my decision. I gave it a lot of thought and I have decided to visit Manipur. I am appealing to the state government not to stop me but make arrangements so that I can meet the sexual assault survivors and provide help," Maliwal said. She said, "I only want to visit Manipur to help the victims. I am appealing to the state government to allow me to visit Manipur and arrange my visit to the relief camps where these victims are staying."

"I am going there only as an activist, as a woman. I know that there is a risk involved, but we all have seen that video which is heart-wrenching. I want to help and know if those girls have been provided help. I can assure the government that I will not create any problems, but only meet the victims and help the government. It is important that I visit Manipur, and I'm going," she added. Maliwal also claimed that a lot of girls fled from Manipur and came to Delhi because of violence and assault incidents, and said, "I want to discuss these things with the CM and have sought his time."

Citing Manipur CM Biren Singh, Maliwal said as many as 100 such cases (sexual assault) were being reported from the north-eastern state. "I want to meet all the survivors of sexual assault cases. I want to see whether the government reached out to them, and provided any relief and counselling," she added.

In this regard, she also wrote a letter to DGP Manipur and said that she shall be reaching Imphal by July 23 and requested support from DGP's office for assessing the situation after incidents of sexual violence against women and girls emerged. On Thursday, Maliwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur and protect the dignity and safety of all its citizens while seeking his intervention in seeking justice for the victims of the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)