Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'
Reuters | New York | Updated: 23-07-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 10:23 IST
Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the billionaire CEO added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."
Musk did not give further details.
