Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries on Sunday, saying their contribution to the freedom struggle will always inspire the people of the country.Salutations to the great son of the country, Chandrashekhar Azad, on his birth anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 10:28 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters Tilak, Azad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries on Sunday, saying their contribution to the freedom struggle will always inspire the people of the country.

''Salutations to the great son of the country, Chandrashekhar Azad, on his birth anniversary. The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the people of the country,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet in Hindi, he said, ''Salutations to Lokmanya Tilak, the immortal fighter of the country who shook the foundations of foreign rule with the demand of 'purna swaraj', on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggles and dedication in the freedom movement will always inspire the people of the country.'' Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1906, Azad ran a revolutionary network and had pledged to never get caught by the British. He took his own life during an encounter with the police in 1931, staying true to his resolve to remain 'azad' (free).

Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023