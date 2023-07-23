Left Menu

Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; govt assures necessary facilities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.In a statement, Stalin said the situation in Manipur was not conducive for the sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 10:41 IST
Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN; govt assures necessary facilities
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in his state, with his son and sports minister Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities for them in this connection.

In a statement, Stalin said the situation in Manipur was not conducive for the sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games. ''I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu,'' he said. Udhayanidhi has assured to provide ''high-quality'' facilities on behalf of the Sports department. Tamil Nadu will be hosting the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Manipur was known for producing ''champions, especially women champions'' and Tamil Nadu was viewing the current state of affairs there with ''deep concern and anguish,'' Stalin said.

The CM said that Tamil culture was living by love and care and highlighted the saying ''Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir,'' meaning ''every place is mine, all people are my relatives.'' This formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons training in Tamil Nadu, he added. Those from Manipur willing to avail of the benefit could contact +91-8925903047 or email the details including ID proof and training requirements to sportstn2023@gmail.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023