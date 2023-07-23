Left Menu

Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana HC

He practiced at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur, dealing with Civil and Constitutional, Arbitration and Company matters. He was appointed as the Additional judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on December 29, 2009 and Permanent Judge on February 15, 2011.

Justice Alok Aradhe was on Sunday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Aradhe, who was previously a judge of the Karnataka High Court, was administered the oath of office by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and some of his cabinet colleagues were present on the occasion.

Justice Alok Aradhe succeeds justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who has been elevated to the post of judge of the Supreme Court.

Born on April 13, 1964 at Raipur, Alok Aradhe enrolled as lawyer on July 12, 1988. He practiced at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur, dealing with Civil and Constitutional, Arbitration and Company matters. He was appointed as the Additional judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on December 29, 2009 and Permanent Judge on February 15, 2011. Justice Alok Aradhe took oath as Judge of Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2018 and assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court on July 3, 2022.

