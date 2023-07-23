40 times more talk of good things happening in India than discussion on bad things: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the discussion on good things happening in the country now is at least 40 times more than the talk on the bad things happening.

He was speaking after inaugurating Shrimati Dhankuvrben Babubhai Dhakan Hospital (Suvarna Hospital) in Kandivali suburb of north Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Many times negative discussions are heard. But when we go around the country and see, then we come to know that there is 40 times more discussion about the good things that are happening, than there is talk of the bad things happening in India,” Bhagwat said.

“The reason for the utkarsh (rise) of the country today is due to government’s policies and the work of responsible people in government. Things are also running smoothly because some people don’t do anything. If they work, then there will be problems,” he said.

Bhagwat said that the desire among people to see India gain glory is more powerful today than it was 40 years ago. “This should increase. We are rising but we are yet not that powerful,” he added.

There are people who don’t want to see our rise, the RSS chief said.

“It is not just roti, kapda aur makan but education and health have also become essential in today’s society,” Bhagwat said.

“What is the yardstick of deciding what is good or bad? There is something which is visible and there is the other thing which actually happens. One can make it look like it has been done even though it has not been done,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)