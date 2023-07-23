Left Menu

German LGBTQ+ activist warns over 'worrying' hate crime rise

Prominent German LGBTQ+ rights activist Anastasia Biefang has expressed concerned about an increase in homophobic and anti-transgender violence and abuse in the country, comparing it to rhetoric used by the Nazis. Biefang, who made headlines as the first trans person to serve as a commander in the German military, spoke this weekend as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate Christopher Street Day and demand LGBTQ+ equality.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 13:30 IST
German LGBTQ+ activist warns over 'worrying' hate crime rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Prominent German LGBTQ+ rights activist Anastasia Biefang has expressed concerned about an increase in homophobic and anti-transgender violence and abuse in the country, comparing it to rhetoric used by the Nazis.

Biefang, who made headlines as the first trans person to serve as a commander in the German military, spoke this weekend as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate Christopher Street Day and demand LGBTQ+ equality. "I hear narratives that I thought we had overcome since 1945," said Biefang, 49, a former battalion leader who still serves in a leading capacity in the army's cyber and information department.

The number of hate crimes targeting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans community is rising in Germany, with officially registered cases increasing by 15.5% last year to reach 1,005, according to Interior Ministry data. Biefang said that while there had been positive achievements in recent years, there was a "feeling of exclusion, stigmatisation, division" that was sowing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.

"That's a great shame. It's not only a shame, it's also worrying," she told Reuters in an interview on Saturday, adding that "transphobic, queerphobic, homophobic violence is also increasing significantly" in Berlin. In recent decades, the German capital has been known for having an accepting culture towards gender and sexual minorities.

Biefang said it was of particular concern that the growing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights was being fuelled by supporters of far-right parties. Her comments coincide with a fresh poll by Insa for the Bild am Sonntag weekly newspaper, which puts the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party that has drawn criticism for taking swipes at LGBTQ+ rights, at a record 22%.

There has been a pushback against gay and trans rights in other parts of Europe, too. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government in 2021 passed a law banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change at schools, on Saturday renewed his criticism of the European Union for conducting what he called an "LGBTQ offensive".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023