'Why political parties silent on crimes against women in Rajasthan, Bengal?' asks Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that action has been taken while terming the incident "extremely shameful". 

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:02 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP unit of Tami Nadu on Sunday held a protest against the ruling DMK government over the alleged 'rise of crimes against women' in the state, while lashing out at political parties for not highlighting the issue in West Bengal and Rajasthan. While reacting to a viral video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, said that the government has already taken action in the matter.

"We all know that Manipur has been a very complex state, even before BJP came to power. The video that we have seen is extremely shameful and it has got no place in the democratic society. Action has been taken against this, and six people have also been arrested," Annamalai said while speaking to reporters. "When we look at the same incidents in West Bengal and Rajasthan, why are the political parties not talking about that?," he said.

The BJP functionaries held a protest against the ruling DMK government over a range of issues including the alleged atrocities commented against women. "Since the DMK government came to power, the crimes against women and girls have been rising and the level of corruption is intolerably high," Annamalai alleged while adding that the government is focusing on saving and serving only one family, which is their family.

The viral video triggered widespread outrage and condemnation with Prime Minister Narendra pledging that guilty would not be spared during his interaction with reporters on the opening day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament on July 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

