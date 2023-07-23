Cambodia PM says big vote turnout shows failure of opposition 'extremists'

Cambodia's long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen said a turnout of 84% in Sunday's general election was evidence that a campaign by his "extremist" opposition to undermine the vote had failed.

Hun Sen, in a message on Telegram, said voters who had destroyed their ballots should turn themselves in or face "legal consequences" but told them not to panic and urged them not to flee abroad. His ruling Cambodian People's Party ran virtually unopposed in the election.

