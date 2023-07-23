Left Menu

Cambodia's ruling party claims election victory

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:37 IST
Cambodia's ruling party claims election victory
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

The party of long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen declared victory in a general election on Sunday, a contest that had been widely dismissed as a one-sided sham aimed at cementing the party's decades-long rule.

"We've won in a landslide...but we can't calculate the number of seats yet," said Sok Eysan, spokesperson for the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), which ran virtually unopposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023