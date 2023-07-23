Left Menu

Country facing criticism from whole world over Manipur parading incident: Cong's Salman Khurshid

He later spoke to reporters at the residence of an activist in the Manihari locality of the city.The Congress leader said he wanted to tell the world that India is not bad but there are some bad people who should be punished.I hope that such people are punished, he added.Khurshid further said the abominable incident which took place in Manipur should not be linked with the image of India.The former external affairs minister said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis silence on Manipur.

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:03 IST
Country facing criticism from whole world over Manipur parading incident: Cong's Salman Khurshid
Salman Khurshid (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said the country is facing criticism from the whole world over the May 4 parading of two women naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Khurshid is on a two-day visit here along with his wife and former MLA Louise Khurshid to distribute relief materials in flood-affected areas. He later spoke to reporters at the residence of an activist in the Manihari locality of the city.

The Congress leader said he wanted to tell the world that India is not bad but there are ''some bad people who should be punished''.

''I hope that such people are punished,'' he added.

Khurshid further said the abominable incident which took place in Manipur should not be linked with the image of India.

The former external affairs minister said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur. The PM should give a direct statement on the incident and whatever the decisions are and he should say why there was a delay in telling the truth, Khurshid said.

In response to a question, he said the tragic incident in Manipur not only raises a question on the state government but also on the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023