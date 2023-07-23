Country facing criticism from whole world over Manipur parading incident: Cong's Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said the country is facing criticism from the whole world over the May 4 parading of two women naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Khurshid is on a two-day visit here along with his wife and former MLA Louise Khurshid to distribute relief materials in flood-affected areas. He later spoke to reporters at the residence of an activist in the Manihari locality of the city.

The Congress leader said he wanted to tell the world that India is not bad but there are ''some bad people who should be punished''.

''I hope that such people are punished,'' he added.

Khurshid further said the abominable incident which took place in Manipur should not be linked with the image of India.

The former external affairs minister said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur. The PM should give a direct statement on the incident and whatever the decisions are and he should say why there was a delay in telling the truth, Khurshid said.

In response to a question, he said the tragic incident in Manipur not only raises a question on the state government but also on the Centre.

