'Very clear' Cambodia PM's son and successor won house seat in election - party

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:42 IST
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

It is "very clear" the son and anointed successor of Cambodia's Prime Minister has won a seat in the National Assembly in Sunday's election, his ruling party said, a step that would make him eligible to become premier if chosen by the house.

Hun Sen on Thursday indicated that Western-educated military general Hun Manet, a list MP for the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), could take over next month if he was eligible.

CPP spokesperson Sok Eysan said of Hun Manet: "It's very clear he has got elected."

