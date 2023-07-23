Chinese politburo member Yuan calls on Nepal President Paudel

Nepal and China have remained good neighbours since ancient times, President Ramchandra Paudel told a Chinese leader during their meeting here on Sunday.

Yuan Jiajun, a politburo member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to Nepal, leading a 26-member delegation.

Yuan called on Paudel at the Office of the President, Sheetal Niwas, and they discussed bilateral relations and mutual interests, the president's office said in a statement.

"Nepal and China have remained good neighbours since ancient times," Paudel said, and expressed confidence that "such kinds of high-level visits will further enhance multifaceted bilateral relations," it said.

Yuan is expected to hold separate meetings with acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and Deputy Prime Minister and acting Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Narayan Kaji Shrestha at Singha Durbar on Sunday.

He is also expected to meet senior leaders of other political parties here during his visit.

Yuan arrived in Kathmandu after completing his visit to Sri Lanka where he met several leaders pf the island nation, including former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Ahead of his visit, a CPC delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday via a Sri Lankan Air flight in order to lay the ground for Yuan's visit, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Yuan is visiting Nepal at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a CPN-UML leader said, adding that Yuan is considered to be the future leader of the CPC, it said.

