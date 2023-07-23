Left Menu

Cong sets up Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:23 IST
The Congress on Sunday set up a 22-member Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh with state unit chief Deepak Baij as its chairman.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM T S Singhdeo, besides ministers in the state government Tamradhwaj Sahu and Mohan Markam, as well as Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Charan Das Mahant are among its members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh- 2023, a statement issued by the party said.

Ravindra Chaubey, Mohammad Akbar, Shivkumar Daharia, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Agrawal, Guru Rudra Kumar, Dhanendra Sahu, Satyanarayan Sharma, Amitesh Shukla,Vikas Upadhyay, Rajesh Tiwari and Paras Chopra, are also part of the panel.

President, Pradesh Mahila Congress; president, Pradesh Youth Congress; president, State NSUI and chief organiser, State Seva Dal, will also be part of the panel.

The committee has been set up just days after the Pradesh Election Committees were formed in Rajasthan and Telangana last week.

On June 28, top leaders of the Congress had discussed the party's strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters here, had been chaired by Congress president Kharge.

Kharge said the party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

Since the meeting, two important developments have taken place – Singhdeo was made deputy CM and Baij the head of the state unit, replacing Markam who was inducted in the cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

